why Phunware Inc. [PHUN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.50

Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ: PHUN] traded at a low on 09/21/23, posting a -11.06 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.21. The company report on September 8, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Phunware Appoints Mike Snavely as Chief Revenue Officer.

“I am delighted to rejoin Phunware, bringing my experience in SaaS, enterprise software, and channel development at this stage of the Company’s journey,” said Mike Snavely, Chief Revenue Officer of Phunware. “I look forward to working with the phenomenal people at Phunware to help the market reimagine how they engage their customers using our industry-leading, patented Location Services coupled with our hyperlocal mobile engagement platform.”.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2422426 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Phunware Inc. stands at 10.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.83%.

The market cap for PHUN stock reached $26.24 million, with 121.29 million shares outstanding and 112.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, PHUN reached a trading volume of 2422426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Phunware Inc. [PHUN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHUN shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Phunware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has PHUN stock performed recently?

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.49. With this latest performance, PHUN shares dropped by -35.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.84 for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3291, while it was recorded at 0.2381 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6581 for the last 200 days.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Phunware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]

The top three institutional holders of PHUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PHUN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PHUN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.