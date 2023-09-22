why Applied Molecular Transport Inc. [AMTI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.00

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. [NASDAQ: AMTI] loss -1.92% on the last trading session, reaching $0.20 price per share at the time. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. and Applied Molecular Transport Inc. Enter into a Definitive Merger Agreement.

Combined company will operate as Cyclo Therapeutics with primary focus on advancing Trappsol® Cyclo™ for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1 (NPC1).

At closing combined Company will have approximately $13.7 million cash on hand to fund operations into 2H 2024.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. represents 39.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.64 million with the latest information. AMTI stock price has been found in the range of $0.1955 to $0.2847.

If compared to the average trading volume of 580.23K shares, AMTI reached a trading volume of 23698600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Applied Molecular Transport Inc. [AMTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMTI shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMTI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

Trading performance analysis for AMTI stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. [AMTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.34. With this latest performance, AMTI shares dropped by -28.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.16 for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. [AMTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2709, while it was recorded at 0.2052 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4158 for the last 200 days.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. [AMTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for AMTI is now -84.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -86.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Molecular Transport Inc. [AMTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.37. Additionally, AMTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Molecular Transport Inc. [AMTI] managed to generate an average of -$1,599,051 per employee.Applied Molecular Transport Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. [AMTI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. go to 38.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Applied Molecular Transport Inc. [AMTI]

The top three institutional holders of AMTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AMTI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AMTI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.