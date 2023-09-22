why Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.45

Amarin Corporation plc [NASDAQ: AMRN] slipped around -0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.91 at the close of the session, down -4.47%. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Amarin to Present at the 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference.

2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference (Sept 26 – 28th, 2023; NYC).

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, AMRN reached a trading volume of 2439995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRN shares is $2.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Amarin Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amarin Corporation plc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

How has AMRN stock performed recently?

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.07. With this latest performance, AMRN shares dropped by -14.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.50 for Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0921, while it was recorded at 0.9661 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3713 for the last 200 days.

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.01 and a Gross Margin at +64.84. Amarin Corporation plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.66.

Return on Total Capital for AMRN is now -14.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.37. Additionally, AMRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] managed to generate an average of -$289,692 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Amarin Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amarin Corporation plc go to 38.90%.

Insider trade positions for Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]

The top three institutional holders of AMRN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AMRN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AMRN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.