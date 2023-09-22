why 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.20

3D Systems Corporation [NYSE: DDD] plunged by -$0.22 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.805 during the day while it closed the day at $4.63. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM that 3D Systems Announces CFO Transition.

3D Systems’ Executive Vice President, Andrew Johnson to Serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer.

3D Systems Corporation stock has also loss -12.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DDD stock has declined by -50.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -53.75% and lost -37.43% year-on date.

The market cap for DDD stock reached $649.03 million, with 133.57 million shares outstanding and 129.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, DDD reached a trading volume of 3302723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDD shares is $8.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for 3D Systems Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3D Systems Corporation is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.51.

DDD stock trade performance evaluation

3D Systems Corporation [DDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.81. With this latest performance, DDD shares dropped by -25.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.31 for 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.09, while it was recorded at 4.88 for the last single week of trading, and 8.90 for the last 200 days.

3D Systems Corporation [DDD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.58 and a Gross Margin at +36.94. 3D Systems Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.92.

Return on Total Capital for DDD is now -8.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.71. Additionally, DDD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] managed to generate an average of -$60,683 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.3D Systems Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3D Systems Corporation go to 30.00%.

3D Systems Corporation [DDD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DDD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DDD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DDD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.