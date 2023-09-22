Welltower Inc. [WELL] Revenue clocked in at $6.22 billion, up 27.75% YTD: What’s Next?

Welltower Inc. [NYSE: WELL] closed the trading session at $83.74 on 09/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $83.55, while the highest price level was $85.34. The company report on September 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Welltower Raises 2023 Guidance and Issues Business Update.

Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL) today announced that it has revised its 2023 outlook. The Company now expects to achieve normalized funds from operations attributable to common stockholders in a range of $3.51 – $3.60 per diluted share as compared to previous guidance of $3.48 – $3.59 per diluted share. Additional details regarding the Company’s updated guidance and other recent developments are contained in the following Business Update presentation:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 27.75 percent and weekly performance of -0.91 percent. The stock has been moved at 26.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, WELL reached to a volume of 2532487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Welltower Inc. [WELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WELL shares is $89.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Welltower Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Welltower Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for WELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for WELL in the course of the last twelve months was 31.04.

WELL stock trade performance evaluation

Welltower Inc. [WELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.91. With this latest performance, WELL shares gained by 4.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.23 for Welltower Inc. [WELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.58, while it was recorded at 84.38 for the last single week of trading, and 76.08 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Welltower Inc. [WELL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Welltower Inc. go to 66.40%.

Welltower Inc. [WELL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WELL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WELL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.