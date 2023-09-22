Wall Street Analyst Initiated Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE: BLDR] slipped around -6.14 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $121.02 at the close of the session, down -4.83%. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Builders FirstSource to Host 2023 Investor Day and High-Speed Truss Facility Tour.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource” or the “Company”) will host an Investor Day and High-Speed Truss Facility Tour in Atlanta on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, with presentations beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. CEO Dave Rush, CFO Peter Jackson, and other members of the executive management team will present a detailed overview of the Company’s strategic vision and financial growth drivers, as well as key initiatives related to digital solutions, commercial and operational excellence, and innovation. The event will also include multiple Q&A sessions with senior leadership.

Registration information for in-person attendance will be provided in the coming weeks. Due to space limitations, the number of in-person participants is limited, and advanced registration is required.

Builders FirstSource Inc. stock is now 86.53% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BLDR Stock saw the intraday high of $125.00 and lowest of $120.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 156.85, which means current price is +87.53% above from all time high which was touched on 08/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, BLDR reached a trading volume of 2502949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDR shares is $172.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Builders FirstSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Builders FirstSource Inc. is set at 5.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLDR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has BLDR stock performed recently?

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.86. With this latest performance, BLDR shares dropped by -8.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.91 for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 140.09, while it was recorded at 126.91 for the last single week of trading, and 105.01 for the last 200 days.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.59 and a Gross Margin at +33.43. Builders FirstSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.10.

Return on Total Capital for BLDR is now 45.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 56.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.31. Additionally, BLDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] managed to generate an average of $94,806 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.13.Builders FirstSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Builders FirstSource Inc. go to -10.10%.

Insider trade positions for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]

The top three institutional holders of BLDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BLDR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BLDR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.