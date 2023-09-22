W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] Is Currently -7.99 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

W. P. Carey Inc. [NYSE: WPC] loss -7.99% on the last trading session, reaching $58.84 price per share at the time. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 7:30 AM that W. P. Carey Announces Strategic Plan to Exit Office.

Large Majority of Office Portfolio to be Spun-Off into a Separate Publicly-Traded REIT.

On-Balance Sheet Office Sale Program Implemented to Exit Remaining Office Assets by January 2024.

W. P. Carey Inc. represents 215.07 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.54 billion with the latest information. WPC stock price has been found in the range of $58.33 to $63.175.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, WPC reached a trading volume of 4760854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WPC shares is $74.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for W. P. Carey Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on Sep-22-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W. P. Carey Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

Trading performance analysis for WPC stock

W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.80. With this latest performance, WPC shares dropped by -8.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.40 for W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.18, while it was recorded at 62.57 for the last single week of trading, and 73.71 for the last 200 days.

W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.22 and a Gross Margin at +55.56. W. P. Carey Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.51.

Return on Total Capital for WPC is now 4.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.27. Additionally, WPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] managed to generate an average of $3,104,347 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1,077.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC]

The top three institutional holders of WPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WPC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WPC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.