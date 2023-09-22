UDR Inc. [UDR] Stock trading around $36.70 per share: What’s Next?

UDR Inc. [NYSE: UDR] price plunged by -3.24 percent to reach at -$1.23. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 4:16 PM that UDR Declares Quarterly Dividends.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock for the third quarter of 2023 in the amount of $0.42 per share, payable in cash on October 31, 2023 to UDR common stock shareholders of record as of October 10, 2023. The October 31, 2023 dividend will be the 204th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company on its common stock.

UDR also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its Series E preferred stock for the third quarter of 2023 in the amount of $0.4548 per share. The preferred dividend is payable on October 31, 2023 to Series E preferred stock shareholders of record as of October 10, 2023.

A sum of 2443915 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.10M shares. UDR Inc. shares reached a high of $37.7225 and dropped to a low of $36.70 until finishing in the latest session at $36.70.

The one-year UDR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.2. The average equity rating for UDR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on UDR Inc. [UDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UDR shares is $45.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for UDR Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UDR Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for UDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for UDR in the course of the last twelve months was 32.97.

UDR Stock Performance Analysis:

UDR Inc. [UDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.53. With this latest performance, UDR shares dropped by -3.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.15 for UDR Inc. [UDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.88, while it was recorded at 37.73 for the last single week of trading, and 40.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UDR Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UDR Inc. [UDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.49 and a Gross Margin at +19.72. UDR Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.73.

Return on Total Capital for UDR is now 2.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UDR Inc. [UDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.52. Additionally, UDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UDR Inc. [UDR] managed to generate an average of $65,554 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

UDR Inc. [UDR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in UDR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in UDR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.