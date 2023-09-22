The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] moved down -3.14: Why It’s Important

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE: EL] closed the trading session at $146.10 on 09/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $146.01, while the highest price level was $149.975. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 4:40 PM that The Estée Lauder Companies to Participate in the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference.

Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) will speak at the Barclays Annual Global Consumer Staples Conference in Boston on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

Interested parties can access the live webcast of the fireside chat on Wednesday, September 6th from 9:00 a.m. – 9:35 a.m. EDT at http://www.elcompanies.com/investors. The webcast will be archived on the site.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -41.11 percent and weekly performance of -5.28 percent. The stock has been moved at -38.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, EL reached to a volume of 3139143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EL shares is $192.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is set at 3.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for EL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.37.

EL stock trade performance evaluation

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.28. With this latest performance, EL shares dropped by -2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.64 for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 165.75, while it was recorded at 151.77 for the last single week of trading, and 215.75 for the last 200 days.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.27 and a Gross Margin at +71.27. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.32.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. go to 24.81%.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.