TD Cowen slashes price target on Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] – find out why.

Pure Storage Inc. [NYSE: PSTG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.94% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.07%. The company report on September 20, 2023 at 11:25 AM that Pure Storage Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Primary Storage.

Latest recognition marks tenth consecutive year of Pure Storage’s position as a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader.

Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world’s most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage. The latest recognition by Gartner marks the tenth1 consecutive year of recognition in the Magic Quadrant for Pure Storage, and the fourth consecutive year that Pure Storage has been positioned highest on the Ability to Execute axis and furthest on the Completeness of Vision axis, which validates Pure’s leadership across the enterprise storage industry.

Over the last 12 months, PSTG stock rose by 23.74%. The one-year Pure Storage Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.64. The average equity rating for PSTG stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.85 billion, with 309.51 million shares outstanding and 289.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, PSTG stock reached a trading volume of 5811580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSTG shares is $43.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Pure Storage Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pure Storage Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSTG in the course of the last twelve months was 23.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

PSTG Stock Performance Analysis:

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.07. With this latest performance, PSTG shares dropped by -7.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.44 for Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.34, while it was recorded at 35.70 for the last single week of trading, and 30.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pure Storage Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.03 and a Gross Margin at +68.92. Pure Storage Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.65.

Return on Total Capital for PSTG is now 4.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.84. Additionally, PSTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] managed to generate an average of $14,328 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Pure Storage Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

PSTG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pure Storage Inc. go to 14.00%.

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PSTG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PSTG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PSTG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.