TD Cowen lifts Campbell Soup Company [CPB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Campbell Soup Company [NYSE: CPB] jumped around 0.22 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $42.90 at the close of the session, up 0.52%. The company report on September 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM that Campbell Declares Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) today declared a regular quarterly dividend on Campbell’s capital stock of $0.37 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable Oct. 30, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business as of Oct. 5, 2023.

About Campbell For more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE:CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted us to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, the company generated fiscal 2023 net sales of $9.4 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell’s, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder’s of Hanover, Swanson and V8. Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com.

Campbell Soup Company stock is now -24.41% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CPB Stock saw the intraday high of $43.49 and lowest of $42.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 57.78, which means current price is +5.26% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, CPB reached a trading volume of 3413052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Campbell Soup Company [CPB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPB shares is $45.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPB stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Campbell Soup Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Campbell Soup Company is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPB in the course of the last twelve months was 14.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has CPB stock performed recently?

Campbell Soup Company [CPB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.36. With this latest performance, CPB shares gained by 2.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.52 for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.67, while it was recorded at 42.73 for the last single week of trading, and 50.32 for the last 200 days.

Campbell Soup Company [CPB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Campbell Soup Company [CPB] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.19 and a Gross Margin at +31.17. Campbell Soup Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.16.

Campbell Soup Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Campbell Soup Company go to 5.10%.

Insider trade positions for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]

The top three institutional holders of CPB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CPB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CPB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.