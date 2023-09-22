Suzano S.A. [SUZ] Is Currently 0.89 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Suzano S.A. [NYSE: SUZ] gained 0.89% on the last trading session, reaching $11.30 price per share at the time. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 5:26 PM that Suzano and Sofidel Announce Pilot Program to Protect Biodiversity in the Amazon Region.

Suzano, the world’s largest producer of hardwood pulp, and Sofidel, a leading European tissue paper producer, today announce “Together we plant the future”, a landmark three-year pilot project which will advance ecological conservation and restoration, alongside supporting socio-economic development in the Amazon region in Brazil. This will be delivered with support and on-the-ground implementation from IABS, the Brazilian Institute for Development and Sustainability and Amazônia Onlus, an Italian non-profit active to defend the forest and the people of the Amazon. This region was selected because some of Suzano operations are located in that area.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Through the partnership, Sofidel’s investment will scale up sustainable business models that can be adopted by communities living alongside the rainforest, at the same time as improving their food security and nutritional quality. In the first phase, this will help lift 1,400 family farmers out of poverty through income-generation projects, including increasing agricultural productivity, beekeeping, and the cultivation and commercialization of native species such as açaí berries and babassu coconuts.

Suzano S.A. represents 1.29 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.14 billion with the latest information. SUZ stock price has been found in the range of $11.14 to $11.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, SUZ reached a trading volume of 2389431 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Suzano S.A. [SUZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUZ shares is $11.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Suzano S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suzano S.A. is set at 0.25

Trading performance analysis for SUZ stock

Suzano S.A. [SUZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.72. With this latest performance, SUZ shares gained by 11.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.92 for Suzano S.A. [SUZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.04, while it was recorded at 10.92 for the last single week of trading, and 9.23 for the last 200 days.

Suzano S.A. [SUZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suzano S.A. [SUZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.60 and a Gross Margin at +49.22. Suzano S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.92.

Return on Total Capital for SUZ is now 20.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 97.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Suzano S.A. [SUZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 240.52. Additionally, SUZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 232.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Suzano S.A. [SUZ] managed to generate an average of $556,705 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.

Suzano S.A. [SUZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suzano S.A. go to 10.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Suzano S.A. [SUZ]

The top three institutional holders of SUZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SUZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SUZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.