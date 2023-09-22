Stifel slashes price target on Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] – find out why.

Viavi Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: VIAV] slipped around -0.28 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $9.25 at the close of the session, down -2.94%. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 6:30 AM that VIAVI Expands Network Security Portfolio with Observer Sentry Threat Exposure Management for AWS Services.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today unveiled Observer Sentry, Software-as-a-Service-based Threat Exposure Management providing SecOps, DevOps, and cloud architects much-needed threat visibility into ever-changing AWS environments. The company will showcase Observer Sentry at InfoSec World, September 25-27, 2023 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

The 2023 State of the Network study from VIAVI revealed increases in enterprises’ dependence on the cloud, dissatisfaction with cloud visibility, and time spent on security issues. In an effort to continuously improve and expand service delivery and fully leverage technology advancements, cloud-based service delivery architectures are constantly evolving. Business and competitive pressures force many organizations to react quickly – frequently implementing changes as fast as possible. Consequences include overly permissive cloud identities, third-party container applications with security vulnerabilities, and critical assets that are externally exposed. These widespread issues have resulted in dramatic growth in cloud exploitation cases and data breaches.

Viavi Solutions Inc. stock is now -11.99% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VIAV Stock saw the intraday high of $9.43 and lowest of $9.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.32, which means current price is +8.57% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, VIAV reached a trading volume of 2708143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIAV shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIAV stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Viavi Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viavi Solutions Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIAV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIAV in the course of the last twelve months was 32.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has VIAV stock performed recently?

Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.75. With this latest performance, VIAV shares dropped by -12.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIAV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.66 for Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.44, while it was recorded at 9.61 for the last single week of trading, and 10.42 for the last 200 days.

Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.96 and a Gross Margin at +56.97. Viavi Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.39.

Viavi Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIAV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viavi Solutions Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]

