SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] gain 11.03% so far this year. What now?

SL Green Realty Corp. [NYSE: SLG] price plunged by -9.72 percent to reach at -$4.03. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 8:45 AM that SL Green Realty Corp. Announces Common Stock and Preferred Stock Dividends.

The board of directors also declared the regular quarterly dividend on the company’s Series I Preferred Stock for the period July 15, 2023 through October 14, 2023 of $0.40625 per share, which is the equivalent of an annualized dividend of $1.625 per share. The dividend is payable in cash on October 16, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 29, 2023.

A sum of 4256355 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.22M shares. SL Green Realty Corp. shares reached a high of $40.94 and dropped to a low of $37.28 until finishing in the latest session at $37.44.

The one-year SLG stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.4. The average equity rating for SLG stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLG shares is $34.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLG stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for SL Green Realty Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SL Green Realty Corp. is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05.

SLG Stock Performance Analysis:

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.37. With this latest performance, SLG shares gained by 14.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.69 for SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.56, while it was recorded at 40.39 for the last single week of trading, and 31.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SL Green Realty Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.12 and a Gross Margin at +33.41. SL Green Realty Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.87.

Return on Total Capital for SLG is now 1.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 139.84. Additionally, SLG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 146.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] managed to generate an average of -$64,952 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

SLG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SL Green Realty Corp. go to -10.84%.

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SLG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SLG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SLG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.