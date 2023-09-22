Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] Stock trading around $65.45 per share: What’s Next?

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [NASDAQ: STX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.27% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.87%. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 4:05 AM that IBC 2023: Seagate Leads Industry Efforts for Sustainable Data Storage.

The Company Unveils New Sustainable Exos CORVAULT 5U84 Storage Solution for M&E Sector and Is Named Social Impact Award Finalist.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in mass data storage infrastructure solutions, today announced the new Exos® CORVAULT™ 5U84 at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) 2023. The new mass storage system helps media and entertainment (M&E) organizations reduce their carbon emissions and operating costs by keeping drives in service for longer, underpinning Seagate’s sustainability mission. IBC also honored Seagate by naming it as a Social Impact Award finalist in the Environment and Sustainability category for its pioneering circularity program.

Over the last 12 months, STX stock rose by 9.21%. The one-year Seagate Technology Holdings plc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.12. The average equity rating for STX stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.71 billion, with 207.00 million shares outstanding and 206.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, STX stock reached a trading volume of 2506365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STX shares is $63.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seagate Technology Holdings plc is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for STX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for STX in the course of the last twelve months was 21.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

STX Stock Performance Analysis:

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.87. With this latest performance, STX shares dropped by -0.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.54 for Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.79, while it was recorded at 64.79 for the last single week of trading, and 61.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Seagate Technology Holdings plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.51 and a Gross Margin at +18.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.16.

Return on Total Capital for STX is now 0.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.26. Additionally, STX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 128.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.22.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of STX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in STX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in STX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.