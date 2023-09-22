Rollins Inc. [ROL] Stock trading around $37.94 per share: What’s Next?

Rollins Inc. [NYSE: ROL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.91% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.35%. The company report on September 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Rollins, Inc. Announces Closing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock.

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) (“Rollins” or the “Company”) today announced the closing of the previously announced secondary public offering of 44,509,814 shares of its common stock, which included 5,785,714 shares sold pursuant to the underwriters’ exercise in full of an option (the “Offering”), by LOR, Inc., one of the Company’s existing stockholders (the “Selling Stockholder”), at a price to the public of $35.00 per share.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Rollins did not sell any shares and did not receive any proceeds from the Offering.

Over the last 12 months, ROL stock rose by 6.10%. The one-year Rollins Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.3. The average equity rating for ROL stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.72 billion, with 492.70 million shares outstanding and 286.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, ROL stock reached a trading volume of 2452076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rollins Inc. [ROL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROL shares is $45.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Rollins Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rollins Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROL in the course of the last twelve months was 39.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

ROL Stock Performance Analysis:

Rollins Inc. [ROL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.35. With this latest performance, ROL shares dropped by -3.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.41 for Rollins Inc. [ROL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.36, while it was recorded at 38.01 for the last single week of trading, and 38.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rollins Inc. Fundamentals:

Rollins Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

ROL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rollins Inc. go to 14.20%.

Rollins Inc. [ROL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ROL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ROL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ROL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.