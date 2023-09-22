Ready Capital Corporation [RC] fell -4.10% so far this year. What now?

Ready Capital Corporation [NYSE: RC] price plunged by -3.21 percent to reach at -$0.35. The company report on September 15, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Ready Capital Corporation Declares Third Quarter 2023 Dividends.

Additionally, the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared quarterly cash dividends on its 6.25% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Series C Preferred Stock”), and its 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series E Preferred Stock”).

A sum of 2419313 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.10M shares. Ready Capital Corporation shares reached a high of $10.88 and dropped to a low of $10.55 until finishing in the latest session at $10.55.

The one-year RC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.0. The average equity rating for RC stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ready Capital Corporation [RC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RC shares is $12.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Ready Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ready Capital Corporation is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for RC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for RC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.00.

RC Stock Performance Analysis:

Ready Capital Corporation [RC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.44. With this latest performance, RC shares gained by 1.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.41 for Ready Capital Corporation [RC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.05, while it was recorded at 10.88 for the last single week of trading, and 11.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ready Capital Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ready Capital Corporation [RC] shares currently have an operating margin of +73.56 and a Gross Margin at +87.97. Ready Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.17.

Return on Total Capital for RC is now 6.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ready Capital Corporation [RC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 518.92. Additionally, RC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 496.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.89.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

RC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ready Capital Corporation go to 14.21%.

Ready Capital Corporation [RC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.