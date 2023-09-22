Raymond James lifts Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE: LNC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.88% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.68%. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 11:28 AM that Lincoln Financial Group Partners with UNCF to Launch a Scholar Development Program.

The UNCF Lincoln Financial Scholars Program provides students with skills and knowledge to support a successful transition from college to their careers.

Lincoln Financial Group’s (NYSE: LNC) Lincoln Financial Foundation and UNCF (United Negro College Fund) have partnered to establish the UNCF Lincoln Financial Scholars Program – a competitive career development program, focused on students studying at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). The program was developed as part of Lincoln’s steadfast commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and its 8 Actions to support racial justice and equity.

Over the last 12 months, LNC stock dropped by -48.41%. The one-year Lincoln National Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.39. The average equity rating for LNC stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.19 billion, with 170.17 million shares outstanding and 168.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, LNC stock reached a trading volume of 2687056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNC shares is $26.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNC stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Lincoln National Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lincoln National Corporation is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.90.

LNC Stock Performance Analysis:

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.68. With this latest performance, LNC shares dropped by -0.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.05 for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.38, while it was recorded at 25.92 for the last single week of trading, and 26.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lincoln National Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.52. Lincoln National Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.90.

Return on Total Capital for LNC is now -14.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.11. Additionally, LNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 196.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] managed to generate an average of -$196,801 per employee.

LNC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lincoln National Corporation go to 7.90%.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LNC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LNC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.