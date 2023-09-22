Procore Technologies Inc. [PCOR] Is Currently -3.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Procore Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PCOR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.23% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.88%. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 10:15 AM that Procore Revolutionizes Construction Workflows with Innovative AI-Powered Copilot.

Procore Copilot will help customers make the next best decision by leveraging advanced artificial intelligence technology, powered by the Procore Platform.

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced Procore Copilot, a new artificial intelligence-powered conversational and predictive experience that will provide customers the ability to automate time intensive, manual processes across the Procore Platform.

Over the last 12 months, PCOR stock rose by 18.19%. The one-year Procore Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.51. The average equity rating for PCOR stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.90 billion, with 141.24 million shares outstanding and 131.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 973.85K shares, PCOR stock reached a trading volume of 2428987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Procore Technologies Inc. [PCOR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCOR shares is $83.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCOR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Procore Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Procore Technologies Inc. is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for PCOR in the course of the last twelve months was 8088.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

PCOR Stock Performance Analysis:

Procore Technologies Inc. [PCOR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.88. With this latest performance, PCOR shares gained by 0.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.92 for Procore Technologies Inc. [PCOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.24, while it was recorded at 63.73 for the last single week of trading, and 60.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Procore Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Procore Technologies Inc. [PCOR] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.02 and a Gross Margin at +77.18. Procore Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.84.

Return on Total Capital for PCOR is now -22.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Procore Technologies Inc. [PCOR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.45. Additionally, PCOR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Procore Technologies Inc. [PCOR] managed to generate an average of -$80,418 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Procore Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Procore Technologies Inc. [PCOR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PCOR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PCOR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PCOR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.