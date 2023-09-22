Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] is -91.23% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: PBTS] jumped around 0.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.26 at the close of the session, up 26.01%. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Powerbridge Technologies Expands Global Trade Digital Platform Services Across Asia and Europe.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) (“Powerbridge”) is pleased to announce a significant step in its global expansion efforts through a strategic partnership with a prominent global smartphone provider (the “Client”). This collaboration underscores Powerbridge’s commitment to enhancing its global reach and services, potentially offering growth opportunities for all stakeholders.

In line with its mission to facilitate digital transformation for international enterprises, Powerbridge will collaborate with the Client to optimize their global supply chain and compliance operations across Asia and Europe. This partnership reflects the trust that leading industry players have in Powerbridge’s capabilities.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stock is now -91.23% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PBTS Stock saw the intraday high of $2.80 and lowest of $1.568 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 56.40, which means current price is +67.09% above from all time high which was touched on 01/30/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, PBTS reached a trading volume of 26611116 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]?

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

How has PBTS stock performed recently?

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.94. With this latest performance, PBTS shares gained by 20.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.45 for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2527, while it was recorded at 0.2234 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9594 for the last 200 days.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -191.73 and a Gross Margin at +35.94. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -205.15.

Return on Total Capital for PBTS is now -19.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.56. Additionally, PBTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] managed to generate an average of -$121,501 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Insider trade positions for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]

