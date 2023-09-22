News Corporation [NWSA] Revenue clocked in at $9.88 billion, up 9.45% YTD: What’s Next?

News Corporation [NASDAQ: NWSA] price surged by 1.27 percent to reach at $0.25. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 9:00 AM that K. RUPERT MURDOCH TO BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN EMERITUS OF FOX CORPORATION AND NEWS CORP.

Following a career that began nearly 70 years ago in 1954, Fox Corporation (“FOX”) (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) and News Corporation (“News Corp”) (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) announced today that Rupert Murdoch is stepping down as chairman of each board effective as of the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of each company in mid-November. Mr. Murdoch will be appointed Chairman Emeritus of each company. Following the Annual General Meetings, Lachlan Murdoch will become sole Chair of News Corp and continue as Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Fox Corporation.

“On behalf of the FOX and News Corp boards of directors, leadership teams, and all the shareholders who have benefited from his hard work, I congratulate my father on his remarkable 70-year career,” said Lachlan Murdoch. “We thank him for his vision, his pioneering spirit, his steadfast determination, and the enduring legacy he leaves to the companies he founded and countless people he has impacted. We are grateful that he will serve as Chairman Emeritus and know he will continue to provide valued counsel to both companies.”.

A sum of 5569471 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.24M shares. News Corporation shares reached a high of $20.295 and dropped to a low of $19.45 until finishing in the latest session at $19.92.

The one-year NWSA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.6. The average equity rating for NWSA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on News Corporation [NWSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWSA shares is $26.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for News Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for News Corporation is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWSA in the course of the last twelve months was 19.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

NWSA Stock Performance Analysis:

News Corporation [NWSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.88. With this latest performance, NWSA shares dropped by -3.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.78 for News Corporation [NWSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.42, while it was recorded at 19.95 for the last single week of trading, and 18.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into News Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and News Corporation [NWSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.31 and a Gross Margin at +40.90. News Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87.

News Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

NWSA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for News Corporation go to -2.38%.

News Corporation [NWSA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NWSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NWSA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NWSA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.