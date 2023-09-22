Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] is -68.26% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: NEPT] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $5.60 during the day while it closed the day at $4.00. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. Announces Pricing of US$4.5 Million Public Offering.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (“Neptune” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NEPT), a consumer-packaged goods company focused on plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, today announced the pricing of its public offering of 1,800,000 of its common shares (or common share equivalents in lieu thereof) and accompanying warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,800,000 common shares at a combined public offering price of US$2.50 per share and accompanying warrant, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately US$4.5 million. The warrants have an exercise price of US$2.50 per share, are immediately exercisable upon issuance and will expire five years following the date of issuance.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about September 26, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company plans to use the proceeds of the offering for working capital, including for payment of accounts payable due to suppliers.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stock has also loss -33.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NEPT stock has declined by -37.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -79.17% and lost -68.26% year-on date.

The market cap for NEPT stock reached $2.41 million, with 0.60 million shares outstanding and 0.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 146.50K shares, NEPT reached a trading volume of 24649274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05.

NEPT stock trade performance evaluation

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.22. With this latest performance, NEPT shares dropped by -54.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.89 for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.80, while it was recorded at 4.51 for the last single week of trading, and 15.06 for the last 200 days.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -93.86 and a Gross Margin at -9.31. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -114.91.

Return on Total Capital for NEPT is now -135.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -179.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -334.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -88.99. Additionally, NEPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 189.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] managed to generate an average of -$1,209,193 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NEPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NEPT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NEPT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.