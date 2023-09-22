Market cap of Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. [SASI] reaches 2.27M – now what?

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: SASI] gained 7.20% or 0.01 points to close at $0.20 with a heavy trading volume of 2893372 shares. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 8:31 AM that Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split to Regain Nasdaq Compliance and Facilitate Recently Announced Strategic Transactions.

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) (“Sigma” or the “Company”) will effect a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its outstanding common stock to seek to regain compliance with the minimum $1.00 bid price per share requirement of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) by the October 8, 2023 deadline for doing so. Regaining compliance is also expected to facilitate the transactions contemplated by Sigma’s recently announced non-binding letters of intent to acquire NextTrip Holdings, Inc. and sell certain quality assurance software assets.

The Company’s common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on Friday, September 22, 2023, and will continue to trade under the symbol “SASI.” The new CUSIP number for the common stock following the reverse stock split will be 826598609. The number of shares of common stock that Sigma Additive Solutions is authorized to issue will correspondingly decrease from 24,000,000 shares at present to 1,200,000 shares.

It opened the trading session at $4.00, the shares rose to $4.60 and dropped to $3.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SASI points out that the company has recorded -58.96% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.65% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, SASI reached to a volume of 2893372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. [SASI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SASI shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SASI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SASI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for SASI stock

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. [SASI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.29. With this latest performance, SASI shares dropped by -8.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SASI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.98 for Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. [SASI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2428, while it was recorded at 0.1881 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4139 for the last 200 days.

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. [SASI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. [SASI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1387.79 and a Gross Margin at -851.70. Sigma Additive Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1378.81.

Return on Total Capital for SASI is now -97.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -96.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -88.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. [SASI] managed to generate an average of -$347,697 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Sigma Additive Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. [SASI]

