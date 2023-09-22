Market cap of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. [SGBX] reaches 24.65M – now what?

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: SGBX] gained 14.56% or 0.23 points to close at $1.81 with a heavy trading volume of 8057058 shares. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 11:45 AM that CORNERSTONE Charitable Foundation to Build School in Ghana Funded by Safe & Green Holdings Corp. Chairman & CEO Paul Galvin; Phase 2 Expected to Include Medical Care.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures for residential, commercial, and point-of-care medicine, today announced a partnership with CORNERSTONE Charitable Foundation, to construct a schoolhouse in Cape Coast, Ghana, as part of the Ghana’s Tomorrow Project.

It opened the trading session at $1.65, the shares rose to $2.18 and dropped to $1.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SGBX points out that the company has recorded 128.54% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -144.59% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 43.62K shares, SGBX reached to a volume of 8057058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGBX shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Safe & Green Holdings Corp. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. [SGBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.23. With this latest performance, SGBX shares gained by 47.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 128.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.29 for Safe & Green Holdings Corp. [SGBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2832, while it was recorded at 1.5580 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1308 for the last 200 days.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. [SGBX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Safe & Green Holdings Corp. [SGBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.64 and a Gross Margin at -11.21. Safe & Green Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.10.

Return on Total Capital for SGBX is now -30.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Safe & Green Holdings Corp. [SGBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.70. Additionally, SGBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Safe & Green Holdings Corp. [SGBX] managed to generate an average of -$554,603 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Safe & Green Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Safe & Green Holdings Corp. [SGBX]

