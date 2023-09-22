Market cap of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] reaches 5.98B – now what?

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [NYSE: ELF] closed the trading session at $106.01 on 09/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $100.50, while the highest price level was $106.375. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 9:00 AM that e.l.f. Beauty Releases 2023 Impact Report, Highlighting Progress and Future Commitments to Making a Positive Impact.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is proud to release its second annual Impact Report, detailing its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives and accomplishments in the last fiscal year (FY 2023). The 2023 Impact Report shows e.l.f. Beauty’s deep, ongoing commitment to create a culture internally – and in the world around us – where all individuals are encouraged to express their truest selves, are empowered to succeed, and where we strive to do the right thing for the people, the planet and our furry friends.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 91.70 percent and weekly performance of -18.57 percent. The stock has been moved at 45.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, ELF reached to a volume of 3191048 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELF shares is $149.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. is set at 5.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELF in the course of the last twelve months was 64.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

ELF stock trade performance evaluation

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.57. With this latest performance, ELF shares dropped by -10.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 168.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.19 for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.19, while it was recorded at 114.58 for the last single week of trading, and 90.94 for the last 200 days.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.77 and a Gross Margin at +64.40. e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.63.

Return on Total Capital for ELF is now 14.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.99. Additionally, ELF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] managed to generate an average of $181,504 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. go to 21.70%.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF]: Institutional Ownership

