Market cap of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] reaches 9.72B – now what?

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BJ] closed the trading session at $72.22 on 09/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $71.905, while the highest price level was $74.765. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 6:30 AM that BJ’s Charitable Foundation Commits More Than $1 Million in 2023 to Help End Hunger.

BJ’s Marks Hunger Action Month® with Renewed Partnership with Feeding America®.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs, today announced its continued partnership with Feeding America® in support of child and family feeding programs.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.16 percent and weekly performance of 3.42 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, BJ reached to a volume of 2526128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BJ shares is $78.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for BJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for BJ in the course of the last twelve months was 50.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

BJ stock trade performance evaluation

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.42. With this latest performance, BJ shares gained by 9.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.32 for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.05, while it was recorded at 71.58 for the last single week of trading, and 69.46 for the last 200 days.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.01 and a Gross Margin at +17.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.66.

Return on Total Capital for BJ is now 19.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 60.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 297.69. Additionally, BJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 242.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] managed to generate an average of $15,125 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 93.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.21.BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. go to 4.00%.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BJ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BJ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.