Market Analysts see Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] gaining to $59. Time to buy?

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [NYSE: SKX] traded at a high on 09/21/23, posting a 0.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $47.80. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Skechers Artist-in-Residence Doja Cat Launches Signature Collection.

Styles Available Exclusively on StockX for a Limited Time.

GRAMMY® award-winning global superstar and style icon Doja Cat further ignites her role as Skechers Artist-in-Residence with the debut of her first footwear collaboration—Skechers x Doja Cat. Launching exclusively for a limited time at 9 AM PT/Noon ET today on StockX, the Doja’Lite is an all-new style that fuses Doja’s modern fashion vision with the classic Skechers D’Lites heritage sneaker from the early 2000s that defined a footwear generation. Doja Cat drove the product design process and dreamed up the avant-garde campaign creative—a play on sound and texture from pure white to destructive dark tones.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2419518 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Skechers U.S.A. Inc. stands at 2.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.81%.

The market cap for SKX stock reached $7.41 billion, with 154.97 million shares outstanding and 132.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, SKX reached a trading volume of 2419518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKX shares is $61.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for SKX in the course of the last twelve months was 23.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has SKX stock performed recently?

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.76. With this latest performance, SKX shares dropped by -4.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.06 for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.35, while it was recorded at 47.52 for the last single week of trading, and 48.57 for the last 200 days.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.34 and a Gross Margin at +45.16. Skechers U.S.A. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.01.

Return on Total Capital for SKX is now 9.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.66. Additionally, SKX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] managed to generate an average of $24,704 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Skechers U.S.A. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SKX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. go to 28.26%.

Insider trade positions for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX]

The top three institutional holders of SKX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.