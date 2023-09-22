Market Analysts see Kellogg Company [K] gaining to $63. Time to buy?

Kellogg Company [NYSE: K] traded at a low on 09/21/23, posting a -0.48 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $60.46. The company report on September 20, 2023 at 9:03 AM that BRING THE STEAKHOUSE EXPERIENCE BACK HOME WITH THIS NEW PLANT-BASED BURGER OFFERING.

The MorningStar Farms Steakhouse Style Burger is an easy prep, quarter pound of premium plant-based goodness with just-like-meat taste and juicy texture in every savory bite.

With traditional meat consumers making up almost half of new plant-based protein buyers, MorningStar Farms’ latest innovation is sure to satisfy taste buds all around. Thick cut and juicy, with beefy flavor and a texture similar to real meat, the MorningStar Farms Steakhouse Style Burger is a premium plant-based option that nails its namesake with elevated taste. Dress it with grilled or sauteed mushrooms and onions for a signature meal or go the experimental route and incorporate your go-to toppings of choice. Preparation for this patty is simple and takes under five minutes – heat it up in the skillet or oven for classic results, or pop it on the grill, in the air fryer or microwave for something more crisp, quick, or smoky.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2509044 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kellogg Company stands at 1.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.42%.

The market cap for K stock reached $20.68 billion, with 343.00 million shares outstanding and 240.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, K reached a trading volume of 2509044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kellogg Company [K]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $70.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Kellogg Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellogg Company is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 22.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has K stock performed recently?

Kellogg Company [K] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.92. With this latest performance, K shares dropped by -0.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.02 for Kellogg Company [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.19, while it was recorded at 60.32 for the last single week of trading, and 66.97 for the last 200 days.

Kellogg Company [K]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kellogg Company [K] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.70 and a Gross Margin at +29.83. Kellogg Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.27.

Return on Total Capital for K is now 13.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kellogg Company [K] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.96. Additionally, K Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 147.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kellogg Company [K] managed to generate an average of $32,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Kellogg Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Kellogg Company [K]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellogg Company go to 2.90%.

Insider trade positions for Kellogg Company [K]

The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in K stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in K stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.