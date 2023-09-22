Market Analysts see Euronav NV [EURN] gaining to $21.50. Time to buy?

Euronav NV [NYSE: EURN] closed the trading session at $17.20 on 09/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.44, while the highest price level was $17.31. The company report on February 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM that Famatown Finance Limited announces candidates for the Euronav supervisory board.

Famatown further fully reserves its rights as shareholder, including its rights to make further proposals for amendment of the EGM and to exercise its voting rights in its full discretion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.68 percent and weekly performance of 11.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, EURN reached to a volume of 2934491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Euronav NV [EURN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EURN shares is $22.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EURN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Euronav NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2023.

EURN stock trade performance evaluation

Euronav NV [EURN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.04. With this latest performance, EURN shares dropped by -5.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EURN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.92 for Euronav NV [EURN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.55, while it was recorded at 16.39 for the last single week of trading, and 16.59 for the last 200 days.

Euronav NV [EURN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Euronav NV [EURN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.45 and a Gross Margin at +27.50. Euronav NV’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.78.

Return on Total Capital for EURN is now 5.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Euronav NV [EURN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.05. Additionally, EURN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Euronav NV [EURN] managed to generate an average of $65,646 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Euronav NV [EURN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EURN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Euronav NV go to -13.00%.

Euronav NV [EURN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EURN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EURN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EURN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.