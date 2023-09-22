Market Analysts see Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] gaining to $39. Time to buy?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] traded at a low on 09/21/23, posting a -5.30 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $47.51. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 5:31 PM that Caesars Sportsbook Opens at Red Mile Gaming & Racing in Lexington.

State-of-the-art sportsbook accepts its first wagers with the launch of in-person sports betting in Kentucky.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3021419 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Caesars Entertainment Inc. stands at 3.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.23%.

The market cap for CZR stock reached $10.36 billion, with 215.00 million shares outstanding and 214.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, CZR reached a trading volume of 3021419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $73.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for CZR in the course of the last twelve months was 13.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has CZR stock performed recently?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.31. With this latest performance, CZR shares dropped by -7.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.02 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.35, while it was recorded at 50.27 for the last single week of trading, and 49.03 for the last 200 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.20 and a Gross Margin at +38.95. Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.74.

Return on Total Capital for CZR is now 6.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 703.93. Additionally, CZR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 699.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] managed to generate an average of -$10,469 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

Insider trade positions for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]

The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CZR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CZR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.