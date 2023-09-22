Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY] moved down -7.07: Why It’s Important

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [NYSE: LICY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.07% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.99%. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Li-Cycle and Glencore Accelerate Operational Plans for European Recycling Hub.

Two-phase approach to the Portovesme Hub project in Sardinia, Italy initiated to fast-track the production of lithium carbonate to the first half of 2024.

Phase 1 designed to process up to 11,000 tonnes of black mass annually, in advance of the full-scale Phase 2 project, planned for 50,000 to 70,000 tonnes of expected annual processing capacity.

Over the last 12 months, LICY stock dropped by -38.55%. The one-year Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.49. The average equity rating for LICY stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $716.01 million, with 177.20 million shares outstanding and 131.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, LICY stock reached a trading volume of 2539330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LICY shares is $7.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LICY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for LICY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

LICY Stock Performance Analysis:

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.99. With this latest performance, LICY shares dropped by -12.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LICY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.08 for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.04, while it was recorded at 4.14 for the last single week of trading, and 5.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY] shares currently have an operating margin of -829.85 and a Gross Margin at -535.07. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -400.00.

Return on Total Capital for LICY is now -15.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.90. Additionally, LICY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY] managed to generate an average of -$198,519 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LICY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LICY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LICY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.