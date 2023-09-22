Lennar Corporation [LEN] moved down -2.92: Why It’s Important

Lennar Corporation [NYSE: LEN] loss -2.92% on the last trading session, reaching $113.13 price per share at the time. The company report on September 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Lennar Elects Dacona Smith to the Board of Directors.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation’s leading homebuilders, announced today that Lennar’s Board of Directors has increased the size of its Board to 11 members and has elected Dacona Smith to serve as a member of the Board of Directors, effective September 22, 2023, for a term extending until Lennar’s 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Mr. Smith retired from Walmart earlier this year after a career there spanning over 30 years. Mr. Smith began as an hourly associate at a Walmart store and eventually held several executive positions, including roles in store management, regional management, and corporate operations. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, Walmart U.S. Stores. At Walmart, Mr. Smith developed a reputation for driving strategies for operational efficiency, enhancing the customer experience, and ensuring high standards of integrity, execution, and leadership.

Lennar Corporation represents 284.91 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $36.99 billion with the latest information. LEN stock price has been found in the range of $111.69 to $114.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, LEN reached a trading volume of 2928188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lennar Corporation [LEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEN shares is $137.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Lennar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lennar Corporation is set at 3.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.75.

Trading performance analysis for LEN stock

Lennar Corporation [LEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.88. With this latest performance, LEN shares dropped by -2.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.46 for Lennar Corporation [LEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.81, while it was recorded at 115.75 for the last single week of trading, and 109.20 for the last 200 days.

Lennar Corporation [LEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lennar Corporation [LEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.05 and a Gross Margin at +27.31. Lennar Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.53.

Return on Total Capital for LEN is now 23.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lennar Corporation [LEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.38. Additionally, LEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lennar Corporation [LEN] managed to generate an average of $379,799 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.

Lennar Corporation [LEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennar Corporation go to 0.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Lennar Corporation [LEN]

