Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [KZR] stock Downgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $4

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: KZR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.63% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.31%. The company report on September 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM that Kezar Life Sciences and Everest Medicines Enter into an Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Zetomipzomib for Lupus Nephritis and other Potential Indications in Greater China, South Korea and Southeast Asia.

Partnership with Everest Medicines will address a critical unmet medical need for patients with active lupus nephritis in Asia.

Kezar is eligible to receive up to $132.5 million in total payments, as well as tiered royalties.

Over the last 12 months, KZR stock dropped by -86.17%. The one-year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 91.0. The average equity rating for KZR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $79.82 million, with 72.46 million shares outstanding and 62.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 445.17K shares, KZR stock reached a trading volume of 2436077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [KZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KZR shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.47.

KZR Stock Performance Analysis:

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [KZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.31. With this latest performance, KZR shares dropped by -16.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.96 for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [KZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7489, while it was recorded at 1.2020 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7870 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kezar Life Sciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for KZR is now -28.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [KZR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.88. Additionally, KZR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [KZR] managed to generate an average of -$812,369 per employee.Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.70 and a Current Ratio set at 17.70.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [KZR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KZR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KZR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.