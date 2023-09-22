Juniper II Corp. [JUN] is 4.23% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Juniper II Corp. [NYSE: JUN] price surged by 0.09 percent to reach at $0.01.

A sum of 2391858 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 26.72K shares. Juniper II Corp. shares reached a high of $10.61 and dropped to a low of $10.59 until finishing in the latest session at $10.60.

Guru’s Opinion on Juniper II Corp. [JUN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper II Corp. is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

JUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Juniper II Corp. [JUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.38. With this latest performance, JUN shares gained by 1.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.31 for Juniper II Corp. [JUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.45, while it was recorded at 10.60 for the last single week of trading, and 10.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Juniper II Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for JUN is now -0.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Juniper II Corp. [JUN] managed to generate an average of $10,561,169 per employee.Juniper II Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Juniper II Corp. [JUN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of JUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in JUN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in JUN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.