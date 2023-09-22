Jefferies slashes price target on Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] – find out why.

Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE: LLY] closed the trading session at $550.13 on 09/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $542.50, while the highest price level was $568.00. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Lilly to Participate in Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will attend the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Sept. 11-12, 2023. Daniel Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president, chief scientific and medical officer, and president of Lilly Research Laboratories, will participate in a fireside chat on Sept. 11 at 2:55 p.m., Eastern time.

A live audio webcast will be available on the “Webcasts & Presentations” section of Lilly’s Investor website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website for approximately 90 days.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 50.37 percent and weekly performance of -7.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 66.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, LLY reached to a volume of 4048595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLY shares is $569.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Eli Lilly and Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eli Lilly and Company is set at 12.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 44.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 167.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

LLY stock trade performance evaluation

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.01. With this latest performance, LLY shares dropped by -0.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.01 for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 520.08, while it was recorded at 568.33 for the last single week of trading, and 415.12 for the last 200 days.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.01 and a Gross Margin at +76.77. Eli Lilly and Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.88.

Return on Total Capital for LLY is now 31.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 63.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 152.48. Additionally, LLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 138.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] managed to generate an average of $160,123 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Eli Lilly and Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eli Lilly and Company go to 24.81%.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.