Jefferies lifts Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [NYSE: ARE] slipped around -9.31 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $102.93 at the close of the session, down -8.29%. The company report on September 5, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $1.24 per Common Share for 3Q23, for an Aggregate of $4.90 per Common Share for the 12 Months Ending September 30, 2023, an Increase of 24 Cents, or 5 Percent, Over the 12 Months Ended September 30, 2022.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.24 per common share for the third quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable on October 13, 2023 to shareholders of record on September 29, 2023. The common stock dividend for the 12 months ending September 30, 2023 of $4.90 per common share represents an increase of 24 cents, or 5 percent, over the 12 months ended September 30, 2022.

The dividend allows the company to share its continued high-quality, strong and increasing net cash provided by operating activities with its common shareholders while retaining a significant portion for reinvestment into its highly leased pipeline of new Class A/A+ development and redevelopment projects. For the five-year period ending December 31, 2023, the company expects to generate for reinvestment an aggregate $1.7 billion of net cash provided by operating activities after dividends.1 Additionally, its funds from operations (FFO) payout ratio (quarterly common stock dividends divided by quarterly funds from operations) remains favorably low at 55 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Growth in the company’s net cash provided by operating activities continues to generate opportunities to increase the company’s quarterly cash dividend per common share while maintaining a low FFO payout ratio.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. stock is now -29.34% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARE Stock saw the intraday high of $111.705 and lowest of $102.88 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 172.65, which means current price is +0.05% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 922.73K shares, ARE reached a trading volume of 2509072 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARE shares is $158.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARE stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. is set at 2.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.32.

How has ARE stock performed recently?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.81. With this latest performance, ARE shares dropped by -10.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.23 for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.03, while it was recorded at 110.60 for the last single week of trading, and 130.06 for the last 200 days.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.27 and a Gross Margin at +31.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.83.

Return on Total Capital for ARE is now 0.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.90. Additionally, ARE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE] managed to generate an average of $865,545 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 107.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings analysis for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. go to -10.96%.

Insider trade positions for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE]

The top three institutional holders of ARE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ARE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ARE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.