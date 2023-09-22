Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] stock Initiated by Rosenblatt analyst, price target now $5

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: INVZ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.85% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.67%. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Innoviz Technologies Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) (“Innoviz”), a leading Tier-1 direct supplier of high-performance, automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software, today announced its in-person participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Citi’s 2023 Global Technology Conference, NYC – Senior management will attend the conference at the Hilton Hotel in New York, meet with investors in person, and participate in a fireside chat moderated by Citi, on September 8, 2023 at 9:45am ET. Registration for the live webcast of the event is available here.

Over the last 12 months, INVZ stock dropped by -66.61%. The one-year Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 76.38. The average equity rating for INVZ stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $313.41 million, with 163.14 million shares outstanding and 155.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, INVZ stock reached a trading volume of 2757931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVZ shares is $8.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 63.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

INVZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.67. With this latest performance, INVZ shares dropped by -8.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.35 for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.72, while it was recorded at 2.09 for the last single week of trading, and 3.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Innoviz Technologies Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -2212.89 and a Gross Margin at -145.44. Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2105.41.

Return on Total Capital for INVZ is now -50.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.67. Additionally, INVZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] managed to generate an average of -$427,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of INVZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in INVZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in INVZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.