Honeywell International Inc. [HON] Is Currently -1.55 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ: HON] loss -1.55% or -3.01 points to close at $191.43 with a heavy trading volume of 2841909 shares. The company report on September 13, 2023 at 8:03 AM that HONEYWELL’S AUTOMATION AND DIGITALIZATION TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPORT AMERICAN BATTERY FACTORY’S NEW GIGAFACTORY.

Honeywell will provide the largest lithium iron phosphate battery gigafactory in the U.S. with central controls and digital visualization to increase operational efficiency, enhance safety and drive more energy-efficient production.

Honeywell today announced that American Battery Factory (ABF), a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery cell manufacturer, is fully integrating Honeywell’s automation and process safety solutions in its new gigafactory located in Tucson, Ariz.

It opened the trading session at $194.67, the shares rose to $194.67 and dropped to $191.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HON points out that the company has recorded 2.28% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -14.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, HON reached to a volume of 2841909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Honeywell International Inc. [HON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HON shares is $219.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HON stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Honeywell International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Honeywell International Inc. is set at 2.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for HON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for HON in the course of the last twelve months was 30.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for HON stock

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.10. With this latest performance, HON shares gained by 2.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.92 for Honeywell International Inc. [HON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 193.07, while it was recorded at 193.74 for the last single week of trading, and 198.67 for the last 200 days.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Honeywell International Inc. [HON] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.40 and a Gross Margin at +38.40. Honeywell International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.01.

Return on Total Capital for HON is now 18.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Honeywell International Inc. [HON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.00. Additionally, HON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Honeywell International Inc. [HON] managed to generate an average of $51,196 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Honeywell International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Honeywell International Inc. go to 8.46%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Honeywell International Inc. [HON]

The top three institutional holders of HON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.