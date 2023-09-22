For Fastenal Company [FAST], Analyst sees a rise to $59. What next?

Fastenal Company [NASDAQ: FAST] plunged by -$0.18 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $54.55 during the day while it closed the day at $54.10. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Fastenal Launches Operational Trial to Electrify Select Fleet Trucks.

Fastenal Company (Nasdaq: FAST) has begun an operational trial with e-mobility solutions provider ZEVX™ to convert select pickup trucks in its final-mile delivery fleet to electric vehicles. Having completed a proof-of-concept trial with a single converted vehicle, Fastenal and ZEVX are now conducting a six-state trial using the ZEVX battery electric powertrain and power system products to electrify up to 16 trucks in 2023.

The trial reflects Fastenal’s ongoing commitment to test and, when feasible, operationalize battery electric technology in its fleet of 700-plus commercial motor vehicles and 8,200-plus last-mile delivery vehicles. In recent years, the company also participated in a fleet-electrification collaboration program with Penske Truck Leasing and Daimler Trucks North America, which included running two electric straight trucks for 18 months and also completing a short-term pilot of a pre-series electric Class 8 semi-truck. Earlier this year, Fastenal purchased an Orange EV electric yard tractor for its Indianapolis distribution center, and the vehicle went into operation in July.

Fastenal Company stock has also loss -1.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FAST stock has declined by -5.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.38% and gained 14.33% year-on date.

The market cap for FAST stock reached $30.68 billion, with 571.10 million shares outstanding and 570.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, FAST reached a trading volume of 2789818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fastenal Company [FAST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FAST shares is $57.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FAST stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Fastenal Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastenal Company is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for FAST in the course of the last twelve months was 28.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

FAST stock trade performance evaluation

Fastenal Company [FAST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.31. With this latest performance, FAST shares dropped by -4.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.68 for Fastenal Company [FAST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.79, while it was recorded at 54.66 for the last single week of trading, and 53.74 for the last 200 days.

Fastenal Company [FAST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fastenal Company [FAST] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.82 and a Gross Margin at +43.69. Fastenal Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.57.

Return on Total Capital for FAST is now 38.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fastenal Company [FAST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.36. Additionally, FAST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fastenal Company [FAST] managed to generate an average of $48,553 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.58.Fastenal Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fastenal Company [FAST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FAST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastenal Company go to 6.33%.

Fastenal Company [FAST]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FAST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FAST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FAST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.