For Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI], Analyst sees a rise to $167. What next?

Darden Restaurants Inc. [NYSE: DRI] closed the trading session at $145.49 on 09/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $145.25, while the highest price level was $150.94. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Darden Restaurants Reports Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results; Declares Quarterly Dividend; Reiterates Fiscal 2024 Outlook; And Announces Election of New Board Chair.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended August 27, 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights, Comparisons Versus Same Fiscal Quarter Last Year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.18 percent and weekly performance of -4.17 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, DRI reached to a volume of 2436460 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRI shares is $172.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Darden Restaurants Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Darden Restaurants Inc. is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for DRI in the course of the last twelve months was 18.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

DRI stock trade performance evaluation

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.17. With this latest performance, DRI shares dropped by -6.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.26 for Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.53, while it was recorded at 148.76 for the last single week of trading, and 153.64 for the last 200 days.

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.22 and a Gross Margin at +16.20. Darden Restaurants Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.38.

Return on Total Capital for DRI is now 14.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 268.96. Additionally, DRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 260.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] managed to generate an average of $5,249 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 137.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Darden Restaurants Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Darden Restaurants Inc. go to 9.30%.

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DRI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DRI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.