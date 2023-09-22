For Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC], Analyst sees a rise to $12. What next?

Alphatec Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ATEC] plunged by -$0.76 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $13.04 during the day while it closed the day at $12.42. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM that ATEC Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Raises Full Year 2023 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance.

Total revenue grew 39% to $117 million.

Surgical revenue grew 41% to $102 million and EOS revenue grew 24% to $15 million.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -11.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATEC stock has declined by -22.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.30% and gained 0.57% year-on date.

The market cap for ATEC stock reached $1.56 billion, with 118.72 million shares outstanding and 72.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, ATEC reached a trading volume of 2322063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATEC shares is $23.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphatec Holdings Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.70.

ATEC stock trade performance evaluation

Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.54. With this latest performance, ATEC shares dropped by -16.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.68 for Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.72, while it was recorded at 13.19 for the last single week of trading, and 14.78 for the last 200 days.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.52 and a Gross Margin at +54.69. Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.36.

Return on Total Capital for ATEC is now -28.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -338.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.03. Additionally, ATEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 103.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC] managed to generate an average of -$215,814 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphatec Holdings Inc. go to 12.00%.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ATEC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ATEC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ATEC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.