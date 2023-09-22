Citigroup lifts The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] loss -4.69% on the last trading session, reaching $30.47 price per share at the time. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 7:00 AM that CARLYLE JOINS GTCR AS STRATEGIC INVESTOR IN CAPTRUST.

CAPTRUST Financial Advisors (CAPTRUST) announced today a minority growth investment from funds managed by global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG). Carlyle will provide growth capital to the firm which will be used to pursue strategic inorganic growth opportunities. Neither GTCR nor any of CAPTRUST’s executive leadership teams will be selling secondary shares as part of the transaction.

CAPTRUST added its first institutional capital partner, leading private equity firm GTCR, in 2020 to support its strategic plans to further expand the business nationally, at a valuation of $1.25 billion. Since that time, CAPTRUST has grown through the addition of 29 firms that broadened the company’s capabilities and geographic footprint and fueled the firm’s organic growth.

The Carlyle Group Inc. represents 361.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.68 billion with the latest information. CG stock price has been found in the range of $30.165 to $31.615.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, CG reached a trading volume of 2972571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $39.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Carlyle Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Carlyle Group Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for CG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.01.

Trading performance analysis for CG stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.76. With this latest performance, CG shares gained by 4.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.72 for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.49, while it was recorded at 32.29 for the last single week of trading, and 31.47 for the last 200 days.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.89 and a Gross Margin at +77.41. The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.65.

Return on Total Capital for CG is now 11.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 139.52. Additionally, CG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 134.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] managed to generate an average of $583,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Carlyle Group Inc. go to -1.77%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]

The top three institutional holders of CG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.