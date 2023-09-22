Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] Revenue clocked in at $952.00 million, up 63.67% YTD: What’s Next?

Celsius Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CELH] price plunged by -6.14 percent to reach at -$11.13. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Celsius Holdings, Inc. to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences.

Celsius Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, today announced the company will present at upcoming investor conferences including; Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference, B. Riley Securities 2023 Consumer Conference, and the 6th Annual Wells Fargo Consumer Conference in September.

A sum of 2560048 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.31M shares. Celsius Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $181.16 and dropped to a low of $168.49 until finishing in the latest session at $170.28.

The one-year CELH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.48. The average equity rating for CELH stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CELH shares is $206.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CELH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Celsius Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celsius Holdings Inc. is set at 7.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 99.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for CELH in the course of the last twelve months was 135.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

CELH Stock Performance Analysis:

Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.68. With this latest performance, CELH shares dropped by -4.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.32 for Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 171.44, while it was recorded at 189.21 for the last single week of trading, and 124.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Celsius Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.14 and a Gross Margin at +41.15. Celsius Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.65.

Return on Total Capital for CELH is now -29.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.14. Additionally, CELH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] managed to generate an average of -$578,031 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Celsius Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CELH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CELH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CELH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.