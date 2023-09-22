Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] Revenue clocked in at $35.45 billion, up 44.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ: AVGO] price plunged by -2.67 percent to reach at -$22.21. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Broadcom Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend.

Revenue of $8,876 million for the third quarter, up 5 percent from the prior year period.

A sum of 5363006 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.35M shares. Broadcom Inc. shares reached a high of $822.50 and dropped to a low of $795.09 until finishing in the latest session at $808.36.

The one-year AVGO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.78. The average equity rating for AVGO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVGO shares is $959.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Broadcom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadcom Inc. is set at 23.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVGO in the course of the last twelve months was 19.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

AVGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.26. With this latest performance, AVGO shares dropped by -5.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.39 for Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 871.37, while it was recorded at 837.96 for the last single week of trading, and 708.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Broadcom Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.03 and a Gross Margin at +62.01. Broadcom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.62.

Return on Total Capital for AVGO is now 22.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 48.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.04. Additionally, AVGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 173.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] managed to generate an average of $574,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Broadcom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

AVGO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Broadcom Inc. go to 10.80%.

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] Institutonal Ownership Details

