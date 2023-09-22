BMO Capital Markets lifts Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] traded at a low on 09/21/23, posting a -3.47 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.50. The company report on September 8, 2023 at 12:56 PM that Endeavour Silver remains on track with construction of its Terronera Project.

Vancouver –News Direct– Endeavour Silver Corp.

Endeavour Silver CEO Dan Dickson joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news that the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Minera Plata Adelante SA, has successfully closed a royalty sale transaction with Gold Royalty Corp, resulting in total consideration of $7.5 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2668468 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Endeavour Silver Corp. stands at 3.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.68%.

The market cap for EXK stock reached $469.90 million, with 191.45 million shares outstanding and 190.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, EXK reached a trading volume of 2668468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]?

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

How has EXK stock performed recently?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.66. With this latest performance, EXK shares dropped by -12.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.50 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.02, while it was recorded at 2.61 for the last single week of trading, and 3.29 for the last 200 days.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.56 and a Gross Margin at +16.21. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.95.

Return on Total Capital for EXK is now 8.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.93. Additionally, EXK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] managed to generate an average of $6,234 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]

The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EXK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EXK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.