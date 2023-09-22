Barclays slashes price target on Eversource Energy [ES] – find out why.

Eversource Energy [NYSE: ES] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $64.83 during the day while it closed the day at $64.01. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Eversource Energy Announces Appointment of Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Paul Chodak III.

Position effective November 13, 2023.

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) today announced that Paul Chodak has been elected as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective November 13, 2023.

Eversource Energy stock has also loss -0.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ES stock has declined by -9.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.94% and lost -23.65% year-on date.

The market cap for ES stock reached $22.43 billion, with 349.46 million shares outstanding and 347.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, ES reached a trading volume of 3097085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Eversource Energy [ES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ES shares is $78.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ES stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Eversource Energy shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eversource Energy is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

ES stock trade performance evaluation

Eversource Energy [ES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.67. With this latest performance, ES shares gained by 0.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.78 for Eversource Energy [ES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.86, while it was recorded at 64.05 for the last single week of trading, and 74.78 for the last 200 days.

Eversource Energy [ES]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eversource Energy [ES] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.89 and a Gross Margin at +25.30. Eversource Energy’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.43.

Return on Total Capital for ES is now 5.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eversource Energy [ES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.00. Additionally, ES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eversource Energy [ES] managed to generate an average of $145,946 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Eversource Energy’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Eversource Energy [ES] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eversource Energy go to 6.70%.

Eversource Energy [ES]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ES stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ES stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.