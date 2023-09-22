Barclays slashes price target on Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] – find out why.

Blink Charging Co. [NASDAQ: BLNK] closed the trading session at $3.14 on 09/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.12, while the highest price level was $3.40. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 8:15 AM that Blink Charging Collaborates with Moberly Motor Company and Electric Era to Bring Fast and Efficient DC Charging to Dealership.

Founded by former SpaceX engineers, Electric Era’s PowerNode is a turnkey battery-backed EV fast charging station designed for the rapidly growing EV market. Powered by their real-time and AI-driven PowerNode-OS software, it predicts load, monitors utility bills, and manages power to create the highest performance and most economical charging station experience. PowerNode’s battery quickly discharges to support increased charging demand to lower the power consumption from the grid. This results in a higher level of charging sessions per day at a lower cost.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -71.38 percent and weekly performance of -20.91 percent. The stock has been moved at -57.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -30.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -46.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, BLNK reached to a volume of 3234923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLNK shares is $16.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Blink Charging Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blink Charging Co. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

BLNK stock trade performance evaluation

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.91. With this latest performance, BLNK shares dropped by -30.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.41 for Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.07, while it was recorded at 3.54 for the last single week of trading, and 8.07 for the last 200 days.

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] shares currently have an operating margin of -139.64 and a Gross Margin at -87.07. Blink Charging Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -149.76.

Return on Total Capital for BLNK is now -35.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.10. Additionally, BLNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] managed to generate an average of -$147,677 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Blink Charging Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BLNK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BLNK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BLNK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.