Argus lifts Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hormel Foods Corporation [NYSE: HRL] gained 1.39% on the last trading session, reaching $39.33 price per share at the time. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Hormel Foods Releases 17th Annual Global Impact Report.

Company shares commitment to sustainability and impact of worldwide ESG efforts.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced the launch of its 17th annual Global Impact Report. The report, available online at HormelFoods.com/Global-Impact, contains information about the company’s progress toward its corporate responsibility and environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals in fiscal 2022.

Hormel Foods Corporation represents 546.36 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.59 billion with the latest information. HRL stock price has been found in the range of $38.57 to $39.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, HRL reached a trading volume of 2692421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRL shares is $39.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRL stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Hormel Foods Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hormel Foods Corporation is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for HRL in the course of the last twelve months was 25.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for HRL stock

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.40. With this latest performance, HRL shares gained by 0.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.91 for Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.48, while it was recorded at 38.60 for the last single week of trading, and 41.46 for the last 200 days.

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.04 and a Gross Margin at +17.09. Hormel Foods Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.03.

Return on Total Capital for HRL is now 11.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.80. Additionally, HRL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] managed to generate an average of $49,999 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Hormel Foods Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hormel Foods Corporation go to 4.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]

The top three institutional holders of HRL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HRL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HRL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.