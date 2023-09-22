American Express Company [AXP] Stock trading around $154.71 per share: What’s Next?

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.60% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.37%. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM that American Express Plans Live Audio Webcast of Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) plans to host a live audio webcast of its earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Friday, October 20, 2023, to discuss third-quarter 2023 financial results.

The webcast will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at https://ir.americanexpress.com/. The financial results and presentation materials are scheduled to be released and posted on the website at approximately 7 a.m. (ET) prior to the conference call, and an audio replay will be available on the website following the call.

Over the last 12 months, AXP stock rose by 0.80%. The one-year American Express Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.74. The average equity rating for AXP stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $112.57 billion, with 740.00 million shares outstanding and 735.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, AXP stock reached a trading volume of 2711616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Express Company [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $181.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 2.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 56.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 7.61.

AXP Stock Performance Analysis:

American Express Company [AXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.37. With this latest performance, AXP shares dropped by -2.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.64 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 163.71, while it was recorded at 158.93 for the last single week of trading, and 162.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Express Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Express Company [AXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.70 and a Gross Margin at +63.84. American Express Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.41.

Return on Total Capital for AXP is now 16.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Express Company [AXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 177.74. Additionally, AXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Express Company [AXP] managed to generate an average of $96,468 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

AXP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 14.80%.

American Express Company [AXP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AXP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AXP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.