America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] Stock trading around $17.77 per share: What’s Next?

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: AMX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.74% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.84%. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 9:35 AM that Claro Enterprise Solutions Announces its Official Partnership with Inter Miami CF.

Claro Enterprise Solutions is excited to announce its official partnership with Inter Miami CF. Claro Enterprise Solutions will have its logo prominently displayed on the Inter Miami CF field-level displays at DRV PNK Stadium.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“We are delighted to partner with Claro Enterprise Solutions,” said Inter Miami CF Chief Business Officer, Xavier Asensi. “Claro Enterprise Solutions demonstrates the importance of technological advancements and aligns with our vision of bringing innovation and world-class entertainment to our fans.”.

Over the last 12 months, AMX stock rose by 9.17%. The one-year America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.22. The average equity rating for AMX stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $56.32 billion, with 3.16 billion shares outstanding and 2.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, AMX stock reached a trading volume of 3078310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMX shares is $21.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25.

AMX Stock Performance Analysis:

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.84. With this latest performance, AMX shares dropped by -7.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.93 for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.55, while it was recorded at 18.18 for the last single week of trading, and 20.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.80 and a Gross Margin at +42.08. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.81.

Return on Total Capital for AMX is now 15.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 172.48. Additionally, AMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] managed to generate an average of $470,863 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

AMX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. go to 12.07%.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AMX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AMX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AMX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.